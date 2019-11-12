Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hosts photo shoot to honor female first responders

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department recognized the hardworking women that put their lives on the line every day.

Dozens of fierce women, past and present, took part in a big photo shoot near Northwest 97th Avenue and 41st Street in Doral, Tuesday.

“Fortunately, our department’s been progressive and has hired women for a while, so it made the road easier for me,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Maria Chin said, “and so it’s important for this moment, for all the women that are newly hired to continue that tradition and pass it on and pay it forward.”

The shoot celebrates the extraordinary efforts of female first responders.

It will be featured in Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s 2020 yearbook in honor of their dedication and commitment.

