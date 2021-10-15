DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s graduation day for a new class of firefighters.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue held its commencement ceremony in Doral Friday morning, honoring its newest recruits.

After months of formal training, 23 people from class 147 are now joining the ranks.

“I’m just ready to pay it all back,” said graduate Marcelo Sigler, “not only to the department but to the community. Being born and raised here in Miami, it’s just an extra sense of pride to be able to do it in the city that I grew up in.”

The newly instated firefighters will report for their first day on the job Monday morning.

