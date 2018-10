SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two elephants at Zoo Miami enjoyed a nice high pressure shower, courtesy of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR helped give elephants Dalip and Nelly a break from the humid South Florida weather, Saturday.

Dalip & Nelly enjoyed getting a high-pressure shower to cool them down during today’s humid weather by the crew of #MDFR #Aerial43! 🐘 #ZooMiami pic.twitter.com/FhxPpkbXSu — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) October 12, 2018

The duo seemed to enjoy every second of the cool down.

