Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dedicates truck to veterans

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue held a special ceremony to honor those who served the country.

MDFR dedicated a truck to the men and women who have served in the armed forces.

“Well, I think in the fire service we have a natural affiliation with our armed services,” said MDFR Chief Dave Downey. “We both are those first responders, those that are out there to protect. In the case of our military, they’re protecting all of our interests abroad. Whereas we do it locally here. I think it’s only natural that we honor [them].”

The unit will be put into service after a traditional truck push-in ceremony.

