Miami-Dade Fire Rescue buys $5,000 in toys for South Florida families

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue went on a special shopping spree for kids in the community this holiday season.

The firefighters hit the stores to buy $5,000 worth of toys.

The move was part of an event that was organized to help South Florida families facing financial hardships.

All Miami-Dade Fire Rescue stations are also collecting toys this week.

Those toys will be distributed by firefighters throughout the week until Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.