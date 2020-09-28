Miami-Dade Fire Rescue adds 2 new fire boats to fleet

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has added two 50-foot fire boats to their fleet of vehicles.

The boats arrived to PortMiami from Louisiana on Monday to a celebratory water salute and a procession from local agencies.

The new fleet will allow for faster response time, as well as increased pumping capabilities for firefighting.

An official ceremony will take place in a couple of weeks when the boats are ready for service.

