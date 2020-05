(WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Fire Department has appointed its new fire chief.

#MDFR proudly announces the appointment of Alan Cominsky as @MDFRChief. Since joining MDFR in 1995, Fire Chief Cominsky has risen through the ranks. His experience & leadership will guide MDFR in continuing to provide exceptional service in Miami-Dade County. pic.twitter.com/ikgBQQsElr — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) May 19, 2020

Alan Cominsky was announced as the department’s new fire chief on Monday.

He has worked for MDFR since 1995 and has risen through the ranks working as a firefighter, fire lieutenant, captain and battalion chief.

