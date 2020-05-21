Miami-Dade fairgrounds testing site shut down for cleaning after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - The COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade fairgrounds has been closed until further notice after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the site, located at Southwest 107th Avenue and 20th Street, Thursday morning.

The site will be shut down for a deep cleaning.

The worker who tested positive for COVID-19 is said to be asymptomatic.

The site has been testing anyone over 12 years old with or without symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

For a full list of testing sites across South Florida, click here.

