Miami-Dade drivers to start paying for access to express lanes on SR 826, I-75

MIAMI (WSVN) - Driving on express lanes along parts of two busy highways in Miami-Dade County is no longer free of charge.

Beginning Monday, motorists are required to pay to travel along the Palmetto Expressway from West Flagler and Northwest 154th streets in both directions.

Officials said it will also cost drivers to travel in the express lanes on Interstate 75 from the Palmetto to Northwest 170th Street.

Tolls begin at 50 cents and increase depending on traffic. During peak hours, drivers will pay more, and they will pay less at other times.

Drivers must have a SunPass account to use the lanes.

