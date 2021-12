MIAMI (WSVN) - A pickup problem has led to some trash trouble in Miami-Dade County.

The Miami-Dade Department of Waste Management was unable to collect everyone’s garbage because of an increase in employee absences due to COVID-19.

Any garbage that wasn’t taken away Tuesday, the department said, will be cleared Wednesday.

