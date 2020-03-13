Miami-Dade courts to suspend juries for 2 weeks

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Courts has announced they will suspending juries for the next two weeks starting on Monday.

In a statement, court officials said a Florida Supreme Court judge suspended legal time limits, grand jury proceedings, jury selection proceedings and jury trials beginning on March 16 until March 30.

“In addition, the Administrative Order suspends all rules of procedure, court orders and opinions that formerly limited or prohibited the use of communication equipment for remote court proceedings,” officials said in a statement. “This means that jurors do not have to appear for jury duty during these dates.”

Officials said they will minimize courtroom appearances and will limit the transportation of adults and juveniles to court.

However, officials said all “mission-critical” hearings will remain open on a regular scheduling and at their regular locations.

The courts plan to move civil matters to as many remote or telephonic hearings as possible. This will include family, circuit civil, county civil and probate cases, officials said.

Court officials said those being represented by an attorney on a civil matter should reach out to said attorney, and those representing themselves are asked to call the presiding judge’s office.

A complete list of all affected cases can be found below.

For Criminal, Dependency, Domestic Violence Cases, Baker Acts and Marchman Hearings, the following procedures will apply:

Felony Criminal:

Bond hearings will continue as they normally do.

Arraignment hearings will be heard but the defendant’s presence is not necessary. If the defendant does not appear and there is no written plea, the case will be reset to a future date.

Emergency hearings will be scheduled as needed.

Misdemeanor Criminal:

Bond hearings will continue as they normally do.

Arraignment hearings will be heard but the defendant’s presence is not necessary. If the defendant does not appear and there is no written plea, the case will be reset to a future date.

Emergency hearings will be scheduled as needed.

Traffic:

Parties do not have to appear at pre-trial conferences, they will be re-set to a future date.

Domestic Violence:

Civil Injunction (restraining order) hearings will continue.

Criminal domestic violence cases:

i. Bond hearings will continue as they normally do.

ii. Arraignment hearings will be heard but the defendant’s presence is not necessary. If the defendant does not appear and there is no written plea, the case will be reset to a future date.

iii. Emergency hearings will be scheduled as needed

Delinquency:

Detention hearings will be handled remotely.

Arraignment hearings will be heard but the defendant’s presence is not necessary. If the defendant does not appear and there is no written plea, the case will be reset to a future date.

Emergency hearings will be scheduled as needed.

Telephonic/remote hearings will be held as needed

Dependency:

Shelter hearings will take place as they normally do.

Emergency hearings will be scheduled as needed.

Telephonic/remote hearings will be held as needed.

Baker Acts and Marchman Act hearings will proceed as normal, officials said.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.