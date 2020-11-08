Miami-Dade Courts set to close ahead of Tropical Storm Eta

MIAMI (WSVN) - All Miami-Dade Courts will be closed on Monday in preparation for Tropical Storm Eta’s arrival.

The announcement was made on Sunday afternoon.

The courts said in a release that, “All hearings, including remote hearings, scheduled for Monday, November 9th, are canceled with the exception of bond/first appearance hearings.”

All bond and first appearance hearings will be tended to according to the weekend/holiday schedule.

All hearings that had to be canceled will be rescheduled to a later date.

The courts anticipate resuming normal operations on Tuesday, based on the weather.

