Miami-Dade courts closing facilities to public

MIAMI (WSVN) - All court facilities in Miami-Dade County will be closing except for emergency matters, officials said.

Chief Justice Bertila Soto issued an administrative order on Monday confirming the closure of all facilities to the public, except for access required for emergency or mission critical court matters.

Mission-critical court matters include: First Appearances (Bond Hearings)

Arraignment hearings for in-custody defendants will be heard, but the defendant’s presence is not needed. If there is a written plea, the case will be set for trial. If there is no written plea, the arraignment hearing will be reset.

Baker Act & Marchman Act (substance abuse) Hearings

Juvenile Shelter and Detention Hearings

Filing of Emergency Petitions for Temporary Injunctions (domestic violence, dating, stalking, repeat and sexual violence and risk protection orders)

Emergency Hearings set by presiding Judge

All previously-scheduled court proceedings other than those mentioned above will be reset to a future date.

Trials that were underway before the Florida Supreme Court issued Administrative Order 20-13 on March 13 will continue.

The closure is in effect Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 27. The closure may be extended based on guidance from the health and government authorities.

If you have a court date scheduled contact with your legal counsel.

