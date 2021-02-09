Miami-Dade County’s Black Affairs Advisory Board unveils exhibit in honor of Black History Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is celebrating Black History Month with a new exhibit.

The county’s Black Affairs Advisory Board, which advocates for the needs of Miami-Dade’s diverse, minority and ethnic communities unveiled it at County Hall, Monday.

This year’s theme focuses on the Black family and highlights those of county commissioners.

“Seeing those wonderful families, the people that our county commissioners think about when they’re sitting on the desk, knowing that each one is grounded and rooted in our community, it actually makes us feel as though they’re representing not only their families but all of our families,” said Miami-Dade’s Black Affairs Advisory Board Chairman Stephen Hunter Johnson.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also attended the celebration.

Black History Month runs through the end of February.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.