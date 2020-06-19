Miami-Dade County Youth Fair to hold drive-thru food event

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - If you’re craving fair food but still want to practice social distancing, you’re in luck.

The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is hosting a drive-thru event where guests can purchase their favorite fair food and desserts for a limited time.

The event will be held from Friday to Sunday at the fairgrounds located at 10901 SW 24th Street.

Guests can grab a bite to eat from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Those who would like to attend the event are asked to enter the fairgrounds at gate two on 24th Street and 109th Avenue.

Customers will be able to utilize the drive-thru services or they can park and walk to order their favorite fair foods. Masks will be required to be worn at all times, except when eating.

Fair food being offered at the event include:

Elephant ears

Funnel cakes

Red velvet funnel cakes

Fried oreos

Turkey legs

Kabobs

Corndogs

Philly cheesesteak sandwich

Sausage sandwich

Tray of fries

Roasted corn

Chicken tenders

All staff members and vendors working the event will be following safety measures in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.