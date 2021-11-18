MIAMI (WSVN) - Call it late or call it early, but The Miami-Dade County Youth Fair is back.

Fans are used to seeing the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair in Westchester in March.

“The Youth Fair is one of largest single events in Dade County every year, the 34th largest fair in the United States,” said organizer Eddie Cora.

COVID threatened to become an insurmountable obstacle, so organizers opted to move the dates.

“Wouldn’t it be better for the community to enjoy a safe event on the back side of the vaccine?” said Cora.

Some other obvious pluses.

“The weather is going to be phenomenal, and we also have Thanksgiving during the fair,” said Cora

The organizers for the County Youth Fair thought really big for 2021. Instead of a giant wheel, attendees will find an observation wheel.

“You can see the Bay and the Everglades at the same time from the top of that wheel,” said Cora.

That’s 150 feet up.

“I don’t like heights, but it’s a lot easier for me to get in there when the doors close, and there’s air conditioning and I’m with my friends,” said Cora.

As far as the devilishly delicious desserts, there are many options.

“I may have tried a few samples,” said Cora.

Some of the treats that are at the Fair will be on full display for attendees during a barbecue set for Sunday.

“Baked beans, pulled pork and macaroni and cheese. Coleslaw, a jalapeño popper, and we take cream cheese and brisket, we roll them in bacon and brown sugar, and smoke it for a couple hours,” said a chef from Dickson. “Finally, we drizzle it with some barbecue sauce.”

Another Fair treat is a lemon poppyseed funnel cake.

“It’s excellent. Usually I eat lemon poppyseed muffins, so it did kind of taste like that,” said a young attendee.

Considering that the Fair will run through Dec. 5, there’s even a holiday park.

“It’s winter in Miami, so your churro y chocolate. You have your churros there, you have cookies. On Black Friday, Santa shows up, so the kids can come in and take their pictures with Santa, drop off their letters to Santa,” said Cora. “We do have a mailbox for the North Pole.”

The Fair won’t be gone for long either, as they plan to come back in the spring once again.

For more information, click here.

