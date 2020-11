MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County will resume enforcing evictions on a limited basis.

Evictions will only be enforced in cases filed on or before March 12.

A moratorium remains in place for cases filed after that date.

It comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis allowed the state moratorium on evictions to expire.

