Miami-Dade County to reimplement daily curfew, rolling back on reopening of entertainment businesses

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has announced he will be signing an order reimplementing a daily curfew.

The order, which Gimenez said he will sign Thursday night, will go into effect on Friday and will last until further notice.

The curfew will be from 10 p.m. through 6 a.m.

Essential workers, including first responders, hospital workers, food delivery services and media will be exempted from the curfew.

“This curfew is meant to stop people from venturing out and hanging out with friends in groups, which has shown to be spreading the virus rapidly,” Gimenez said in a statement.

Gimenez also announced that he is signing an order rolling back the reopening of entertainment businesses.

“I am also rolling back the reopening of entertainment facilities, such as movie theaters, arcades, casinos (with the exception of tribal casinos, over which the County does not have jurisdiction), adult entertainment, concert houses, bowling alleys and other establishments that have recently had their plans approved by the County,” Gimenez said in a statement.

Gimenez also issued the reminder that gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited, and that the public must be wearing masks and practicing social distancing of at least 6 feet.

“I do not want to go back to closing all but essential businesses, but the only way to avoid that is for everyone to take COVID-19 seriously. That means every generation — everyone of us, no exceptions,” Gimenez said in the statement.

