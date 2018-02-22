Miami-Dade County Schools, United Way celebrate raising $1.5 million

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools and the United Way have a big reason to celebrate after raising $1.5 million.

7’s Belkys Nerey was on hand to emcee their annual breakfast and awards ceremony at Jungle Island, Thursday morning.

Teachers, students and administrators celebrated the district’s 2017 United Way of Miami-Dade campaign.

The school system and United Way have worked together for more than 40 years to help children and families in our community.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.