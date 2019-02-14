Miami-Dade County School Board hosts ceremony in honor of MSD victims

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Parkland tragedy took place a year ago in Broward County, but neighboring districts still mourn for the victims.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools as well as the school board gathered on Thursday morning to recognize all 17 victims of the shooting.

A ceremony honoring the lives lost in the tragedy was held in front of the Miami-Dade County School Board office.

“This should not be happening, this should not be happening,” said Nina Janssens as she held back tears. “We are students. We should be learning and thinking about our tests, not about thinking that if we’re going to get killed.”

Janssens is a member of Girls Against Guns who said she has nightmares about what happened to all of the students that lost their lives last Valentine’s Day.

“This is why I protest for gun control,” said Janssens, speaking after a moment of silence was held remembering the victims.

Miami-Dade School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also spoke at the ceremony.

“The best way to remember them, to never allow their memory to fade is for us to change who we are and how we are with one another,” said Carvalho.

White roses were passed around 17 times by attendees of the event as each of the victim’s names were announced.

Miami Lakes Middle School students also held an event to honor the lives lost, as they formed a peace sign before gathering together for the moment of silence at 10:17 a.m.

Several events honoring the victims of Parkland will take place throughout the day in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

“Their lives shall never be forgotten to the extent that we decide to change ourselves and those around us through our actions, our deeds, our words into a better version of us,” said Carvalho.

