Miami-Dade County Public Schools welcomes second batch of students in staggered start

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Staggered start dates had a new group of students in Miami-Dade County reporting to school on Wednesday.

Administrators have put a number of safety measures in place as they welcome students back.

Some of the district’s youngest students returned to the classroom on Monday.

On Wednesday, the remaining elementary students, some middle school students as well as some high school students made their return.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are doing everything they can to keep students safe.

Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said there have been deep sanitization efforts and there will be a medically trained professional at every school.

He said there are plenty of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for everyone on campus.

7News spoke with several students who had mixed reactions on returning to the classroom.

“I’m feeling kind of nervous right now, because I’m worried about getting sick, and, like, some of my friends aren’t going to school and stuff, but it’s fine,” said one student. “I’m going to get used to it.”

The remaining students in grades 7, 8, 11 and 12 who opted for in-person learning will return to the classroom on Friday.

