MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools is dropping its mask mandate for students in middle and high school.

“High school and middle school students in traditional middle schools, as well as employees in those schools and non-school sites, will be able to opt-out of wearing facial coverings,” the district said in a press release.

The new policy goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Parents who want to opt their children out of the mandate must complete a form and return it to their child’s school. The forms can be picked up at the student’s school.

The district cites recent COVID-related metrics that allowed for the relaxation of the protocols.

M-DCPS mentioned that while they are relaxing guidelines, the CDC continues to recommend universal masking in schools, regardless of vaccination status.

The district also said it will continue to “follow science, consult with medical experts, and review its procedures on a weekly basis” to find other opportunities for further relaxed protocols. However, they cautioned that if there is a resurgence in the number of COVID-positive cases, they may again enforce a stricter guidelines.

This move comes after Broward County Public Schools dropped the mask mandate for its high school students last week.

