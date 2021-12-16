MIAMI (WSVN) - M-DCPS will begin negotiating the departure of Superintendent Alberto Carvalho after he announced Thursday, he’s headed west.

“It’s just the right decision at the right time,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho was officially introduced as Los Angeles’ newest superintendent, Tuesday.

He was back in the Magic City for one of his last school board meetings Wednesday morning, where he’s been at the helm since 2008. Now the search begins for a new leader.

“Number one, someone who can stand up against political influence,” said Carvalho. “Someone who protects the well-being, the academic interest, the health interest of the students and the work force. Secondly, someone who is an instructional leader that can continue and actually improve the academic progress that we have made over the past years. Thirdly, someone who understands this community.”

According to his employment contract with L.A. United Schools, Carvalho is set to start in March, but he expects to leave South Florida and start sooner.

The board is currently seeking out a new superintendent for M-DCPS.

