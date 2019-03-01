Miami-Dade County Public Schools issues warning to parents about ‘Momo Challenge’

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Public Schools district has issued a warning regarding the alarming “Momo Challenge.”

“The safety and well-being of Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ students are of paramount importance. As such, we take every precaution to alert parents and responsible caregivers whenever we become aware of any possible dangers or concerns that may impact children,” the district said in a statement, Thursday.

The district’s superintendent, Alberto Carvalho, took Twitter, to reinforce the warning.

With digital technology being so readily available these days, parents are being reminded to continuously monitor their children’s screen time. #SafetyFirstMDCPS https://t.co/3yCxgmVta6 — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 1, 2019

The Momo Challenge initially surfaced in 2018 but has seen a resurgence recently. The challenge involves a ghoulish character named Momo that appears in children’s YouTube videos or contacts them through apps like WhatsApp. The character reportedly promotes suicide and tries to get children to partake in acts that could result in injury or death.

Many reports indicate that the challenge is nothing more than a hoax. However, school officials believe there may be “copycat” videos circulating on the internet. As a result, officials said they feel it’s important that parents and guardians are aware of the challenge.

“We highly recommend that this be used as an opportunity to talk to children about peer pressure, responsible internet use, and the importance of reporting suspicious and/or bizarre online content to an adult,” the district said. “Additionally, it is recommended that parents and guardians take time to set and/or review parental controls on children’s electronic devices, as well as those they may have access to in the home. ”

MDCPS recommends that those who encounter any video with questionable content flag it or report it. For instructions on how to flag YouTube videos, click here.

