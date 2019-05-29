Miami-Dade County prepares for hurricane season

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane season is days away, and Miami-Dade County leaders are urging residents to have a plan and prepare ahead.

After Irma, the county has taken over the administration and management of shelters throughout the county for the 2019 season.

Approximately 3,000 employees have been trained to operate the hurricane shelters.

“We’ve identified over 80 of these schools that will be staffed by Miami-Dade County personnel and school personnel in order to open up– up to 100,000 slots,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “That’s what changed after Irma. What we did with Irma was actually on the fly. We only had a capacity of about 30,000.”

Residents in the county have been mailed a Hurricane Preparedness Guide with door tags included, where one side is colored green with the letters OK while the other side is red with the word “help.”

The door tag allows crews checking out damage after a storm to respond as quickly as possible, if needed.

Rescue crews will also use the fire department’s drone program to check for the red and green tags on the doors of homeowners, especially if communication lines are down.

Hurricane season begins Saturday, but residents can take advantage of a tax-free shopping week for necessary supplies starting on May 31 and ending on June 6.

