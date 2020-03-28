Miami-Dade County passes 1,000 cases of coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - As of Saturday, Miami-Dade County has reached a grim new milestone, passing 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Miami-Dade’s total of 1,003 comprises nearly a third of all cases across the State of Florida.

Miami-Dade is the first county in the state to reach 1,000 cases, with Broward County currently sitting at 814.

As of Saturday three deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed in Miami-Dade.

