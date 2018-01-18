Miami-Dade County offering free pickup for Christmas trees

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is offering free Christmas tree pickup for those who have yet to throw them away.

According to a news release, curbside tree pickup will take place at zones Three and Four. Zone Three consists of anything on the south side of Southwest 88th Street to the north side of Southwest 152nd Street.

Zone Four consists of anything on the south side of Southwest 152nd Street to Southwest 400th Street.

County officials have asked anyone on Zone Three to place their tree at the curb by Sunday, and those in Zone Four to place them by the curb by Jan. 28.

Pickup will begin in Zone Three on Jan. 22 and last through Jan. 26. For Zone Four, pickup will take place from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

The news release added suggestions for those looking to dispose of their trees outside of the curbside pickup.

“You can cut up your Christmas tree and place it in your green garbage cart for collection with your household garbage,” the news release stated. “You can also use one of your two bulky waste pickups to have your tree collected.”

