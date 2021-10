MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County partnered with the Miami Heat to host a COVID-19 vaccination event at the FTX Arena.

Doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anyone aged 12 and up can get vaccinated at the event.

Pfizer booster shots will also be available for those who are eligible.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.