Miami-Dade County Mayor welcomes First Lady of Venezuela’s opposition leader

MIAMI (WSVN) - Fabiana Rosales, First Lady of Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaidó, was welcomed by Miami-Dade County’s mayor.

After meeting with the President of the United States on Wednesday and First Lady Melania Trump on Thursday, Rosales continued her week by meeting with South Florida leaders on Friday morning.

Rosales met with Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Giménez at the Stephen P. Clark Center where she was given the key to the county.

The mayor wanted to express the message to Rosales and her husband that Miami-Dade County supports them.

Rosales had a message to say at the ceremony as the people in Venezuela continue to suffer.

“What’s really needed in Venezuela now is to unite the world, just one cause, humanitarianism. I usually talk about humanitarianism because I feel like in the world there has been a loss of values,” said the First Lady.

She is said to be collecting much-needed supplies for the people of Venezuela while she is in South Florida.

Rosales is scheduled to meet with the Mayor of Miami on Friday afternoon to receive the key to the city.

