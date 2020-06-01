Miami-Dade County mayor wants to honor demonstrators who stopped protesters from looting CVS

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he wants to identify and honor those demonstrators who stopped protesters from looting in Miami.

Gimenez spoke after a food drive was held by the Miami Dolphins at the Hard Rock Stadium on Monday morning, in an effort to tackle hunger in the community, especially for those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

He joined Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and Miami Dolphins Vice Chairman and CEO Tom Garfinkel for the event.

Some of the leaders spoke about the current state of the nation amid protests in support of justice for the death of George Floyd — an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

“Look, I can tell you that watching those videos I felt the same thing a lot of people feel — outrage [and] sadness,” said Garfinkel. “Like I said, I think this has been going on for a long time with no video footage and I think everybody is just ready for a change. I just believe the way to get through this is a bunch of people working together with love and compassion and empathy and it’s the promise of equal opportunity for everybody needs to be fulfilled.”

The mayor said he wants to commend those individuals who stopped protesters from breaking into a CVS in Downtown Miami.

“Look, I want to thank the demonstrators yesterday in Miami for doing it the right way, which is a peaceful demonstration,” said Gimenez. “There were some demonstrators that actually protected a CVS, stood in front so people wouldn’t go in and start to loot there and I really want to find them and I want to honor them because, actually, what they did is they honored the memory of George Floyd by doing that. If they hadn’t done that, all the images would have been of some looting going on in a CVS store versus what happened most of the day which was a very peaceful demonstration.”

Those who can identify these individuals can reach out to the mayor’s office through his Facebook or Twitter page.

“I’m proud of Miami-Dade County. I’m proud of the residents of this county,” Gimenez said.

Starting Monday, the Miami Dolphins Foundation will provide a minimum of 1,000 meals each weekday out of Hard Rock Stadium to families in need in Miami Gardens through a voucher system. For more information click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.