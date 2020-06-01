Miami-Dade County mayor to honor demonstrators who stopped protesters from looting CVS

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez announced that he will be honoring those demonstrators who stopped protesters from looting in Miami.

The announcement came early Monday morning amid protests in the state in support of justice for the death of George Floyd — an unarmed black man who died after a white police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Gimenez said he wants to commend those individuals who stopped protesters from breaking into a CVS in Downtown Miami.

Those who can identify these individuals can reach out to the mayor’s office through his Facebook or Twitter page.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.