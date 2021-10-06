SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County’s Mayor rolled up her sleeve for a COVID vaccine booster shot.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava received the Pfizer booster shot at the Tropical Park vaccination site in Southwest Miami-Dade on Wednesday morning.

The county began rolling out booster shot doses last week.

“As we continue to do everything we can possibly to protect ourselves, our loved ones and the community especially from this Delta variant, it absolutely critical that everyone who is eligible come on down and get their booster, just like I did,” said Levine Cava.

Last month, the FDA authorized the use of Pfizer’s booster shots for people 65 and older and those at high risk.

Those who are eligible to receive a dose can visit any county-run vaccination site, CVS or Walgreens pharmacy.

