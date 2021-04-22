Miami-Dade County Mayor joins volunteers in beach cleanup for Earth Day

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Climate concerns and cleanups are ramping up for Earth Day. Local leaders in South Florida are taking action to improve the environment.

Beach cleanups and park cleanups are talking place across South Florida as efforts to educate the public to take better care of the planet.

In Key Biscayne, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined volunteers in a beach cleanup.

They picked up everything from small pieces of plastic to bigger garbage in the area.

The bigger message being made is that South Florida is known for its beautiful resources, so in order to keep tourists visiting and money coming into the county, the area must be taken care of.

“We live in paradise because of the precious natural resources that we have,” Levine Cava said. “It’s on all of us to cherish and take care, not just on Earth Day, but all year long.”

Another effort being taken by the county is transitioning buses to electric energy.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.