Miami-Dade County implements ‘safer-at-home’ order

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has implemented a safer-at-home order.

Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed the order, Thursday, making previous emergency orders into “Safer-at-Home” protocols.

Residents are urged to stay at their homes unless they are leaving for essential activities.

The order went into effect immediately and will last until the State of Emergency has ended in the county.

