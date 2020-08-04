Miami-Dade County Mayor: COVID-19 positivity rate trending downwards

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - State health officials reported fewer COVID-19 patients in South Florida hospitals and a smaller percentage of people getting positive testing results.

On Tuesday morning, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the positivity rate of COVID-19 in the community is going down.

Florida Department of Health officials reported 4,752 new cases of the virus on Monday and another 5,446 on Tuesday.

“We have seen the infection rate, or the positivity rate on the exams, the exams that have been given in Miami-Dade has been trending downwards and that’s a good thing followed by the trending downwards of hospitalizations,” Gimenez said.

The number of new cases reported on Monday and Tuesday are some of the lowest single-day totals reported in weeks.

However, testing sites across South Florida were closed in preparation for Isaias and officials said it is unclear if the closures impacted the numbers.

Starting on Wednesday, rapid testing will be available to a select few at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park.

“The tests will be for people that have symptoms, or for elderly — 65 or older,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a media conference Monday. “You’re gonna be able to go in, get the antigen test, and in 15 minutes, walk out with a result.”

Regular COVID-19 testing will still be available at the sites for others who do not qualify for the rapid tests.

