SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Long lines of cars continue to sit at testing sites across South Florida as the omicron variant increases across the United States.

Miami-Dade County stepped in to get some control on the testing troubles.

They began distributing at-home testing kits to relieve some of the traffic at testing sites across the county.

Westchester Library is one of 27 libraries where distributions will take place at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Several residents began lining up as soon as 5 a.m.

“It’s better to be early,” one man said. “They don’t bring you too many. They’re only gonna bring you a couple of thousands, and maybe by 10 o’clock, it’s gone.”

At-home testing kits will be limited to three per household.

Hundreds of residents waited in line for hours along Bird Road over the weekend to get tested at Tropical Park.

Long lines were also seen at Miami Dade College North Campus and a pop-up site along 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

“Just woke up with some symptoms, and we thought, ‘Let’s be safe, not sorry,'” said one woman waiting to be tested.

“We’re traveling tomorrow,” one man said. “We wanna make sure that we are clean.”

This comes as Florida reported a record number of COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, 31,758 cases were reported while on Friday there were 32,850 reported cases.

For those who want to test in private, Miami-Dade County is passing out thousands of free at-home rapid testing kits.

For the list of libraries distributing at-home testing kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.