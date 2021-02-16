Miami-Dade County leaders, community members call for change amid rise in gun violence

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community fed up with gun violence is calling for change.

Local leaders are calling the problem a “gun violence epidemic” in Miami-Dade County.

They are set to host a news conference at Olinda Park, 2101 NW 51 St., at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, friends and family members of two people who were shot and killed in Liberty City held a protest of their own where they called on local leaders to implement change.

They handed out flyers and sought information to find the person responsible for the drive-by shooting.

Investigators also continue to seek information on the shooting death of 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders in January.

Saunders was leaving a child’s birthday party when she was shot and killed.

Leaders and residents of Miami-Dade County continue to call on the community to help to put an end to the gun violence.

“If a parent knows that they child has a gun in they house, playing games and they not going to school, they should be held accountable,” one woman said. “There’s some policies, there’s some laws that need to be in place. If you are shooting these kids, they should get a life or a death sentence. Those are the policies and laws and call of actions we want to have.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Miami-Dade Police Director are expected to attend the scheduled news conference.

