Miami-Dade County launches new rabies prevention effort

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County is launching a new countywide effort to prevent rabies among wildlife.

The county announced Thursday that vaccine baits will be distributed sometime in June to boost immunity against the disease in raccoons, foxes and coyotes.

Around 270,000 baits resembling ketchup packets will be placed in areas where wildlife commonly eat, like dumpsters, around lakes and waterways.

The vaccine is distributed to the animals once they bite the packets and consume the liquid inside.

The packets are coated with a fishmeal attractant that is appetizing for wildlife.

Officials said the animal-friendly bait will help keep the community safe.

Residents are advised to leave the packets alone if they discover any of them.

