Miami-Dade County launches new exhibits for Black History Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County has launched new exhibitions in honor of Black History Month.

The Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board unveiled two exhibits to kick off the month, Friday.

The installations are called “Vessels 2019: Woman of Substance” and “Triumphant Spirits 2019: African-American Men.”

The exhibits pay homage to the African-American migration, which focuses on their movement to new destinations and social realities.

The organization will also be hosting dozens of events across the county to commemorate Black History Month.

