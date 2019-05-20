Miami-Dade County launches Group Violence Intervention to reduce gun violence

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County leaders have announced the launch of the Group Violence Intervention in hopes of reducing deaths by gun violence.

The $2 million initiative was introduced on Monday morning by Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson and Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez at the Stephen P. Clark Center.

“What we’ve been doing so far obviously has not been working. It’s time to jump out of that box,” said Miami-Dade County Commission Chair Audrey Edmonson.

“This won’t work unless the community helps us,” said Gimenez.

The county will attempt to have a stronger approach on curfew. Several billboards have been put up to start getting the word out.

“The curfew is already on the books,” said Chairwoman Audrey Edmonson. “It’s already there. What we will do now is enforce it to the best that we can.”

A pledge has also been made to have a boots on the ground approach to give young men in high crime areas positive role models.

“They may not talk to the police, they may not talk to the clergy, they may not talk to the politicians, but they will talk to someone they know and someone that is living there on the streets with them,” said Edmonson.

The announcement comes after a weekend of shootings in Miami-Dade County.

A shooting took place in Little Havana that left three victims injured on Saturday.

On Sunday, a double shooting took place in Miami Gardens leaving two men in the hospital while another victim was left dead after a shooting in Opa-Locka.

“The ultimate goal is simple, reduce crime in Miami-Dade County,” said Edmonson.

Safe houses will also be set up and made available to anyone trying to get out of a gang.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.