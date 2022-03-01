MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called on county landmarks to light up the night in solidarity with Ukraine.

Some of the landmarks will shine in the colors of the Ukrainian flag to show solidarity with all those suffering and living in fear due to Russia’s unprovoked attacks.

The courthouse on West Flagler displayed blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, Monday.

Down along Biscayne, Miami-Dade College’s Freedom Tower joined in as did the neighboring Paramount High-Rise.

