Miami-Dade County further amends curfew to start at 9 p.m.

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez has further amended the county’s curfew to begin one hour earlier, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Saturday’s announcement comes a day after Gimenez’s office had confirmed a rollback to the curfew from midnight to 10 p.m. “due to to increasing unrest” in parts of the county.

The amended 9 p.m. curfew is in effect starting Saturday until further notice.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said on Friday that the city will enforce the curfew, but officials will give protesters a grace period to get back to their cars.

On Friday, protesters walked onto the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, causing them to shut down. The lanes have since reopened.

“That happened without any incident, we were able to stop traffic, no cars were damaged, no altercations, everything was done safely,” said Suarez. “They came in, they came out.”

Earlier in the day, a large group had gathered along Northwest Second Avenue in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood to call for police reform and racial equality.

The curfew will remain in effect every night until further notice.

