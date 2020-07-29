Miami-Dade County Elections Department tests equipment ahead of primary voting

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Elections Department has tested their equipment in preparation for the upcoming primary election next month.

The board oversaw the process at the Miami-Dade Elections Office, near Northwest 87th Avenue and 27th Street, in Doral, Wednesday.

Every step of the process from checking out the equipment itself to tabulating results was fully tested.

The voting equipment tested on Wednesday will be used in the upcoming primary election on Aug. 18.

