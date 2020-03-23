Miami-Dade County delivers meals to seniors impacted by coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - After all programs at senior centers in Miami-Dade County closed for business last week, those seniors who were impacted had meals delivered to their homes across the county.

Meals usually provided to the elderly at those centers were hand-delivered to homes across the county, starting Monday.

Separately, the county is working with food service companies to ensure the nutritional health of residents is not compromised during the coronavirus pandemic.

