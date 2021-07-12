MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Courthouse in downtown Miami remains closed Monday after a safety inspection that was conducted in the wake of the collapse of a Surfside condo building.

All business operations have temporarily returned to COVID-era operations with all employees working from home.

The change is due to concerns about the historic building at 73 West Flagler Street, according to a statement from county officials.

It was built between 1925 and 1928.

In the statement, officials wrote Friday they made the decision to close the building because, “The engineer’s report of the Courthouse identified safety concerns with various floors and recommended floors 16 and above be closed to staff while repairs are swiftly completed.”

This closure comes in the wake of the Surfside building collapse, which prompted the county to conduct an assessment of all county buildings at their recertification point.

After recently returning to a normal routine at the Dade County Courthouse, employees had to head home to shift back to virtual operations.

Anyone who has an appearance coming up at the Dade County Courthouse should expect to get a notice soon with how to attend virtually.

