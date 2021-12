MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will reopen to the public on Monday.

Engineers found that the historic building located along West Flagler Street is safe to return to normal operations.

Last July, a report revealed structural concerns to the building.

Officials said the building is structurally sound.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.