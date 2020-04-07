Miami-Dade County commissioners set to hold first meeting since coronavirus outbreak

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners are scheduled to hold their first commission meeting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several COVID-19 related resolutions will be introduced, including one to suspend car towing until after the crisis is over.

The virtual meeting will be held on Tuesday morning.

