Miami-Dade County Commissioners approve plan to expand 836

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County commissioners have approved a plan to expand State Road 836, commonly known as the Dolphin Expressway, in a 9-2 vote.

The proposed expansion would extend the expressway from Northwest 137th Avenue and 12th Street farther west then south to Southwest 136th Street. According to organizers, the extension would split the traffic with the Florida Turnpike, alleviating congestion on both roads. The new portion is being dubbed the Kendall Parkway.

“It’s something our community has needed for a very long time,” said one resident.

“The Kendall project would be the much needed. I’m going to call them cornerstones of connectivity,” said another resident.

The Expressway Authority said the $650 million project would be funded through toll money.

“This is a project that will serve the existing demand that sits out there and serves about 600,000 people,” said Tere Garcia of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority.

However, the proposed expansion has not been well received for several reasons.

“With the construction, it will cause more traffic to the area,” said one man.

Concerned resident Laura Reynolds believes the expansion could hurt the environment.

“The reality is we have to destroy wetlands and farmlands and put the entire Everglades buffer in jeopardy,” Reynolds said.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he understands the concerns of the public and urges residents to seriously look over the application.

“Most of their concerns are already in the application. I think what the real problem is that they don’t trust the county commission,” Gimenez said. “They don’t trust the future county commission to hold the line with a two-thirds vote. I have more faith in the county commission. This county commission has basically held the line for the last 15, 20 years.”

With the approval by the commission, the project will now head to the state, where more recommendations will be made. Then it will be sent back to the county for a final vote.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.