MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade County commissioner tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Commissioner Joe Martinez announced he tested positive for the virus.

His office said he had flu-like symptoms earlier this week and is now self-isolating.

Martinez’s positive test comes just days after another Miami-Dade County Commissioner, Jose “Pepe” Diaz, announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

Both commissioners are fully vaccinated.

