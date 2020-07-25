Miami-Dade County Commissioner distributes masks to Hialeah seniors

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban “Steve” Bovo distributed 2020 census data and masks to seniors in at Caribe Cafe Restaurant.

Bovo along with former State Sen. Rene Garcia(R-Hialeah) held the event at the restaurant located at 1350 W 36th Place, at 11 a.m., Saturday.

“As our community overcomes the novel coronavirus, our seniors need the proper protection to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19,” Bovo said. “I’m happy to be joined by former Florida Senator Rene Garcia and members of the Hialeah City Council in this distribution effort to safeguard our most vulnerable while reminding residents to get counted in the 2020 Census.”

